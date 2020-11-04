OhioHealth giving 23,270 employees pandemic bonuses

Columbus-based OhioHealth is giving employees bonuses to reward their work in the battle against COVID-19.

Full-time and part-time nonmanagement employees who worked the required number of hours between March and June 30 received the "pandemic thank you bonus," Shereen Solaiman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of OhioHealth, told Becker's via email. A total of 23,270 employees qualified.

Ms. Solaiman did not share specific information about the amount of the bonuses but said it's equivalent to the normal annual bonus employees receive.

"We have provided annual bonuses to all of our associates for many years because our people are our most valuable asset," she said. "They are the heart and soul of OhioHealth and why patients have continued to come to us for well over a hundred years. This year has been like nothing we've ever seen, and we wanted to recognize and reward their selfless sacrifice and dedication."

OhioHealth has 28,499 employees.

