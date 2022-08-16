9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services

Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges.

Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.





McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, is ending labor and delivery services between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.





Stafford Springs, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is planning to close its labor and delivery, intensive care and medical-surgical units. The public notice to initiate the certificate-of-need application process to discontinue the services was filed July 13.





Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital will close its obstetrics department and end labor and delivery services in September. Community Memorial Hospital CEO Roy Davis attributed the closure to the hospital's "unsustainable financial position."

Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center will cease obstetrics services on Nov. 18. The obstetrics unit will transition to a medical-surgical department with a focus on women's health.





Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital announced in July that it plans to end labor and delivery services.