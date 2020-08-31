Top 10 cardiology stories in August

The US News & World Report hospital rankings for cardiology was Becker's top-read cardiology story in August.

Here are the 10 most-read stories about cardiology for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. Top hospitals for cardiology by state, ranked by US News

2. 9 cardiologists on the move

3. American Heart Association retracts cardiologist's journal article against affirmative action

4. New York cardiology practice, physician settle false billing claims for $2M

5. US cardiologists increasingly joining larger practices, study shows

6. 10 best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery, ranked by US News & World Report

7. Why more college, pro athletes with coronavirus are required to have heart screenings

8. Is telehealth for heart care here to stay? 5 cardiology leaders weigh in

9. 5 recent heart care partnerships

10. It's time to close the gender gap in clinical trial research for heart failure

