Nine cardiologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last four weeks.

Nash UNC Health Care Heart Failure Clinic in Rocky Mount, N.C., welcomed Sudha Jaganathan, MD.

Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital added Saquib Siddiqi, DO, to its cardiology team.

Nilay Patel, MD, joined Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.

New York City-based Northwell Health has named Ali Dodge-Khatami, MD, PhD, system chief of pediatric and congenital heart surgery at three of its hospitals.

Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, N.Y., added Randolph Hutter, MD.

Yuri Boyechko, MD, joined the medical staff at Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center.

Berwyn, Pa.-based Main Line Health appointed Basel Ramlawi, MD, system chief of cardiac surgery and co-director of the Lankenau Heart Institute in Wynnewood, Pa.

Kenneth Howell, MD, joined Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute.

Sparks-based Northern Nevada Medical Group, affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, welcomed Letitia Anderson, MD.



