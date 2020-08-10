Main Line Health selects Dr. Basel Ramlawi as cardiac surgery chief

Berwyn, Pa.-based Main Line Health appointed Basel Ramlawi, MD, system chief of cardiac surgery and co-director of the Lankenau Heart Institute in Wynnewood, Pa.

With 20 years of complex and minimally invasive cardiovascular surgical experience, Dr. Ramlawi will help oversee Main Line Health's team of cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and subspecialists and lead the Lankenau Heart Institute's cardiac surgery program.

Dr. Ramlawi most recently served as chairman of the heart and vascular center at Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health. He also served as founding director of Valley Health's advanced valve and aortic center. He previously held positions at Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center in Houston and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

He has co-authored over 85 medical and scientific papers, abstracts and book chapters.

