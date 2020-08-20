US death rates from heart disease climbing: 5 things to know

Though deaths from heart disease fell between 1999 and 2011, they increased in 2018, a new study shows.

The study, published in The BMJ, examined data for 12.9 million people who died between 1999 and 2018 in the U.S. from heart disease.

Here are five things to know:

1. Overall, the number of deaths from total heart disease fell from 752,192 in 1999 to 596,577 in 2011, but the number then increased to 655,381 in 2018.

2. From 1999 to 2018, the proportion of total deaths from heart disease attributed to ischemic heart disease decreased from 73 percent to 56 percent

3. In same time period, the proportion attributed to heart failure increased from 8 percent to 13 percent.

4. Similarly, the proportion attributed to hypertensive heart disease increased from 4 percent to 9 percent.

5. Overall, 2.6 percent of those who died due to heart disease were under 45 years old, 16.3 percent were between 45 and 64 years old, and 81.2 percent were 65 years or older.

