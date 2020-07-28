10 best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery, ranked by US News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings for cardiology and heart surgery July 28, and Cleveland Clinic took the top spot for the 26th consecutive year.

The publication evaluated 594 hospitals that see challenging cardiology cases, including heart transplant patients, cardiovascular disease patients and those with other complex heart conditions. Hospitals had to treat at least 1,817 Medicare inpatients in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in order to be eligible for ranking. For more on the methodology, click here.



Here are the top 10 hospitals named to U.S. News & Word Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery list, including ties:



1. Cleveland Clinic



2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)



3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)



4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)



5. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)



6. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)



7. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)



7. University of California Los Angeles Medical Center



9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.)



10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)



More articles on cardiology:

Northwell Health selects Dr. Ali Dodge-Khatami as pediatric heart surgery chief at 3 hospitals

3 Baxter Regional Heart Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

Mount Sinai, New Jersey practice enter cardiac services partnership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.