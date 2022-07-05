8 recent heart clinic, program launches 

Eight hospitals and health systems that have opened new heart clinics or launched new programs since April 25:

1. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is now offering transcarotid artery revascularization procedures for high-risk patients needing carotid artery treatment.

2. Laredo (Texas) Medical Center celebrated the launch of its cardiac rehabilitation center June 15, LMTOnline reported.

3. Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center recently performed the region's first transcatheter aortic valve replacement and launched a structural heart clinic.

4. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is investing $25 million in an expansion of its Nassif Heart Center, the Corridor Business Journal reported June 6.

5. Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Medicine is opening a new aortic center.

6. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health plans to create and renovate more than 260,000 square feet of its heart and vascular facilities, it said May 4.

7. Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System opened a heart and vascular clinic May 3 at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, N.C.

8. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., launched an interventional cardiology program and opened a catheterization lab April 25.