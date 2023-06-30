8 cardiology stats to know

Here are eight stats to know about cardiology, from compensation to use of artificial intelligence to gender pay gaps.

Cardiology ranked 25th in specialties still paying off school loans at 13 percent of cardiologists.



Vascular surgery and cardiology are among the specialties with the highest average annual compensation at $557,632 and $544,201, respectively, according to data from Doximity.



Cardiology ranked third in average incentive bonuses among specialties at $85,000.



Cardiology ranked second, only behind radiology, for the number of FDA-approved algorithms it uses with 58 programs used.



Pediatric cardiology had one of the smallest gender pay gaps among specialties in 2022, with women earning 12.5 percent less than men.



Cardiologists ranked third on Physicians Thrive's compensation report in 2023 at $527,000.



Cardiology ranked fifth, at 22 percent, in the percentage of physicians worth more than $5 million.



Here are three cardiology specialties based on changes to total compensation and productivity. Invasive cardiology: 7.57 percent change in compensation and 2.38 percent change in productivity.

Invasive-interventional cardiology: 4.89 percent change in compensation and -3.35 percent change in productivity.

Noninvasive cardiology: 5.69 percent change in compensation and 5.79 percent change in productivity.