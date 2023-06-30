8 cardiology stats to know

Here are eight stats to know about cardiology, from compensation to use of artificial intelligence to gender pay gaps.
- Cardiology ranked 25th in specialties still paying off school loans at 13 percent of cardiologists.
- Vascular surgery and cardiology are among the specialties with the highest average annual compensation at $557,632 and $544,201, respectively, according to data from Doximity.
- Cardiology ranked third in average incentive bonuses among specialties at $85,000.
- Cardiology ranked second, only behind radiology, for the number of FDA-approved algorithms it uses with 58 programs used.
- Pediatric cardiology had one of the smallest gender pay gaps among specialties in 2022, with women earning 12.5 percent less than men.
- Cardiologists ranked third on Physicians Thrive's compensation report in 2023 at $527,000.
- Cardiology ranked fifth, at 22 percent, in the percentage of physicians worth more than $5 million.
- Here are three cardiology specialties based on changes to total compensation and productivity.
- Invasive cardiology: 7.57 percent change in compensation and 2.38 percent change in productivity.
- Invasive-interventional cardiology: 4.89 percent change in compensation and -3.35 percent change in productivity.
- Noninvasive cardiology: 5.69 percent change in compensation and 5.79 percent change in productivity.