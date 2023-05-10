27 physician specialties ranked by annual compensation

Surgeons continue to be among the highest-paid physicians while pediatricians and those who practice family medicine remain among the lowest-paid specialists, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

The report is based on data collected from almost 1 million physicians across the U.S. Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, examined several sources to develop this report, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Health Resources and Services Administration and compensation reports published by Merrit Hawkins, Doximity and Medscape.

Below are 27 physician specialties ranked by 2023 compensation, according to Physicians Thrive. Note: The list includes ties at No. 2 and No. 18.

1. Orthopedic surgery: $546,000

2. Plastic surgery: $527,000

2. Cardiology: $527,000

4. Urology: $497,000

5. Otolaryngology: $472,000

6. General surgery: $454,000

7. Gastroenterology: $453,000

8. Ophthalmologist: $417,000

9. Critical care: $412,000

10. Oncology: $404,000

11. Radiology: $401,000

12. Pulmonology: $385,000

13. Dermatology: $378,000

14. Emergency medicine: $368,000

15. Anesthesiology: $367,000

16. Nephrology: $364,000

17. Allergy and immunology: $338,000

18. Neurology: $332,000

18. OB/GYN: $332,000

20. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $322,000

21. Psychiatry: $299,000

22. Diabetes and endocrinology: $270,000

23. Rheumatology: $258,000

24. Internal medicine: $244,000

25. Family medicine: $243,000

26. Pediatrics: $236,000

27. Public health and preventive medicine: $183,000