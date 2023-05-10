27 physician specialties ranked by annual compensation

Surgeons continue to be among the highest-paid physicians while pediatricians and those who practice family medicine remain among the lowest-paid specialists, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
The report is based on data collected from almost 1 million physicians across the U.S. Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, examined several sources to develop this report, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Health Resources and Services Administration and compensation reports published by Merrit Hawkins, Doximity and Medscape.
Below are 27 physician specialties ranked by 2023 compensation, according to Physicians Thrive. Note: The list includes ties at No. 2 and No. 18.
1. Orthopedic surgery: $546,000
2. Plastic surgery: $527,000
2. Cardiology: $527,000
4. Urology: $497,000
5. Otolaryngology: $472,000
6. General surgery: $454,000
7. Gastroenterology: $453,000
8. Ophthalmologist: $417,000
9. Critical care: $412,000
10. Oncology: $404,000
11. Radiology: $401,000
12. Pulmonology: $385,000
13. Dermatology: $378,000
14. Emergency medicine: $368,000
15. Anesthesiology: $367,000
16. Nephrology: $364,000
17. Allergy and immunology: $338,000
18. Neurology: $332,000
18. OB/GYN: $332,000
20. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $322,000
21. Psychiatry: $299,000
22. Diabetes and endocrinology: $270,000
23. Rheumatology: $258,000
24. Internal medicine: $244,000
25. Family medicine: $243,000
26. Pediatrics: $236,000
27. Public health and preventive medicine: $183,000