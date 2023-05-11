Specialties with largest, smallest gender pay gaps

Oral and maxillofacial surgery was the specialty with the largest pay disparity between male and female physicians in 2022, according to Physicians Thrive's annual compensation report.

The report, published May 10, found male physicians earned an average of $122,000 more than female physicians in 2022.

Among specialists, male physicians earned an average of $477,484, compared with $377,732 for female physicians.

These were the specialities with the largest gender pay gaps in 2022:

Oral/maxillofacial surgery: Women earn 28.8 percent less Allergy and immunology: Women earn 21.1 percent less Otolaryngology: Women earn 20.1 percent less Pediatric nephrology: Women earn 20 percent less Thoracic surgery: Women earn 19.5 percent less

These were the specialties with the smallest gender pay gaps in 2022: