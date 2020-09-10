5 hospitals launching heart care programs

The following hospitals have launched or expanded heart care programs in July and August.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email avaidya@beckershealthcare.com.



1. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., has launched a cardio-oncology program, the hospital announced Sept. 1.



2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Heart & Vascular Center in Lebanon, N.H., has opened its sports cardiology program beyond students at Dartmouth College, the health system announced Aug. 20.



3. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has implemented Sussex County's first transcatheter aortic valve replacement program, the health system announced Aug. 18.



4. On Aug. 13, Newton (N.J.) Medical Center launched a percutaneous coronary intervention program to help treat heart attack patients.



5. Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin launched its heart transplant program July 31.

More articles on cardiology:

Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties

Top 10 cardiology stories in August

SUNY Downstate faces 4th lawsuit alleging inadequate cardiac patient care, retaliation against surgeons

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.