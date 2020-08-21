Beebe Healthcare establishes TAVR program

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has implemented Sussex County's first transcatheter aortic valve replacement program, the health system announced Aug. 18.

TAVR is an alternate treatment option for patients with symptomatic aortic stenosis who want to avoid open heart surgery. The procedure involves implanting an artificial valve through a catheter via a large artery in the patient's leg.

The health system performed its first TAVR procedures in March, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. Since then, 10 patients have undergone the procedure at the health system.

A multidisciplinary team, including interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists and noninvasive cardiologists, evaluate patients for the procedure. The team is led by:

● Interventional cardiologists Mouhanad Freih, MD, and Ehtasham Qureshi, MD

● Cardiac surgeon Ted Stephenson, MD

● Cardiologist Armin Barekatain, MD

● Anesthesiologist Jillian Dashiell, MD

"It is very exciting to offer a minimally invasive procedure that can provide a solution for patients with aortic stenosis," said Dr. Freih. "TAVR can lengthen and greatly improve the quality of a patient's life."

