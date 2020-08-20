Dartmouth-Hitchcock expands sports cardiology program

Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Heart & Vascular Center in Lebanon, N.H., has opened its sports cardiology program beyond students at Dartmouth College, the health system announced Aug. 20.

The program aims to provide personalized screening and treatment services for athletes at all levels of competition, including high school and college athletes and older athletes who participate in competitive or endurance sports. Services provided include electrophysiology, imaging and exercise physiology.



The program is run by Gregory A. Dadekian, MD, Merle L. Myerson. MD, and David C. Peritz, MD.



The team initially only provided screening and treatment services for student athletes at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. The new program opens up these services to the public.



"The athletes we see in our clinic usually fall into two main groups: young, healthy athletes who need cardiovascular screening and middle-aged or older athletes who have cardiovascular symptoms, endurance concerns, or cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Dadekian.



More articles on cardiology:

Top hospitals for cardiology by state, ranked by US News

Heart transplant program launches at Dell Children's Medical Center

Please mind the gap: 3 cardiologists discuss disparities in heart care outcomes





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.