9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Nine hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since the start of the new year, as reported by Becker's.

1. Christus to build $50M dollar hospital

Christus St. Michael Health System will break ground on a new Texarkana, Texas-based hospital, called Christus St. Michael Hospital-West, in early 2022.

2. Spectrum Health invests $151M in three buildings

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health will construct three outpatient buildings in west Michigan that will cost $151 million.

3. UIHC plans 400-bed expansion over next 10 years

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received approval from the state's board of regents Jan. 12 to make plans for construction projects on its campus, which could increase capacity by 30 to 50 percent over the next decade, Iowa City Press-Citizen reported Jan. 12.

4. 2 public Florida health systems challenge Baptist Health bid to build hospital

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida has made a deal to buy 25 acres of land from the city of Sunrise, Fla., to build a hospital, but Fort Lauderdale-based Broward Health is asking the city to delay Baptist Health's deal to allow it to submit a competing proposal, the Sun Sentinel reported Jan. 11.

5. Geisinger opens hospital as part of JV with Highmark

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy (Pa.) opened to the public Jan. 10 as part of a joint venture between Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

6. Mayo Clinic hospital plans 69-bed expansion

Mayo Clinic's Mankato, Minn.-based hospital is planning a four-story, 69-bed expansion, the Mankato Free Press reported Jan. 11.

7. Thedacare begins construction on $100M medical center renovation

Construction has begun on Thedacare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (Wis.), which is a $100 million investment and includes an expansion of the emergency department.

8. Abrazo Health buys 27 acres for new medical campus

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health acquired 27 acres of land, which it plans to use for a new medical office building, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital.

9. California hospital to open $58M neurosciences center

La Mesa, Calif.-based Sharp Grossmont Hospital plans to spend $58 million on a new neurosciences center, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Jan. 2.