Geisinger opens hospital as part of JV with Highmark

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy (Pa.) opened to the public Jan. 10 as part of a joint venture between Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

The full-service 120,000-square-foot hospital is three stories, according to a Jan. 10 news release from Geisinger. It has an emergency room, clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, surgical suites and primary and speciality care areas. Each of the 20 inpatient rooms also has a smart TV.

Additionally, the hospital includes a multispecialty clinic for adult and pediatric primary care, orthopedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, women's health services and several other services.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially welcome patients to this state-of-the-art new hospital in Muncy," said Tammy Anderer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger's north-central region. "This is an exciting milestone for Geisinger, Highmark Health and the community as members will no longer have to travel far for world-class care — they can get it right here in Muncy. This historic project will make a significant difference in the care our neighbors receive."