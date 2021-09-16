9 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Sept. 1.

1. Ascension Wisconsin opens hospital in Greenfield

Ascension Wisconsin opened its 32,000-square-foot hospital in Greenfield, Wis., on Sept. 15.

2. Steward breaks ground on $227M hospital in Texarkana

Dallas-based Steward Health Care broke ground Sept. 15 on its replacement facility for the 121-year-old Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

3. Vanderbilt to propose 42-bed hospital near 8-bed Ascension facility

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center said it will file an amended plan for a 42-bed hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

4. AdventHealth breaks ground on 100-bed Palm Coast hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground Sept. 14 on its four-story, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla.

5. OhioHealth unveils details of $140M Pickerington hospital

Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled details Sept. 13 about its plan to build its 13th hospital in Pickerington, Ohio.

6. Allegheny Health to open $345M hospital this month

Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based health system owned by Highmark Health, is slated to open a new $345 million hospital in Wexford, Pa., later in September.

7. U of Iowa wins approval for $395M hospital campus: 5 things to know

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan to build a new hospital campus in North Liberty, Iowa.

8. Sarasota Memorial eyes November opening for $437M hospital campus

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's 65-acre medical campus in Venice, Fla., is on track to open in November.

9. St. Vincent Health to open hospital Sept. 8

Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health opened its $26 million replacement hospital in Leadville on Sept. 8.