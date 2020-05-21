8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eight hospitals or health systems announced, started, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two months:

1. Henry Ford Macomb Hospital plans $250M expansion

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., is planning a $250 million expansion.

2. Texas Children's to build $450M hospital in Austin

Texas Children's Hospital plans to build a $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin, Texas, the organization said May 20.

3. Medical City seeks 2-building expansion of Texas campus

Medical City Healthcare is planning a 520,000-square-foot expansion that includes two new buildings at its campus in Frisco, Texas.

4. Tampa General joint venture to build freestanding rehab hospital in Florida

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare have established a joint venture to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, the two organizations announced May 7.

5. Dell Children's to invest $700M in new hospital, expansion

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center plans to invest $700 million in the next three years to expand in the state.

6. Piedmont gets OK to open 400-bed hospital 5 months early

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital received a certificate to open its 400-bed hospital five months ahead of schedule.

7. Ascension plans new hospital in Florida

St. Louis-based Ascension, which operates more than 150 hospitals nationwide, plans to build a hospital in St. Johns County, Fla.

8. WVU Medicine to build 100-bed hospital to replace closing Fairmont Regional

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine plans to build a 100-bed hospital in Fairmont, W.Va., to replace a facility that will be closing.

More articles on capital:

Pandemic revives calls to delay California hospital earthquake standards

Updates on some $500M+ healthcare capital projects

Atrium, Novant say they need 600-bed field hospital, but local officials question who will pay for it



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.