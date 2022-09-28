8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following eight hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 21:

  1. Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Merit Health Wesley unveiled a new $3.4 million critical care unit at its campus. 

  2. Moscow, Idaho-based Gritman Medical Center's medical office building will expand to improve patient care access. 

  3. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is adding a $150 million inpatient pavilion to its campus. 

  4. Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital is planning construction for a new medical plaza featuring restaurants, banks and a grocery store adjacent to a new medical office building.

  5. Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital recently received funding to renovate its campus buildings. 

  6. Portola, Calif.-based Eastern Plumas Health Care will build a new therapy and wellness center on its Portola campus.

  7. Farmington, Mo.-based Parkland Health Center will embark on a $20 million expansion to its campus.

  8. Brooklyn Park, Minn.-based PrairieCare has started construction on its inpatient pediatric psychiatric hospital expansion.

