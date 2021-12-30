8 health systems opening new hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since Dec. 1:

1. Dignity Health plans 144-bed expansion at California hospital

Stockton, Calif.-based Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center is planning an expansion that includes a new 331,000-square-foot inpatient acute care hospital.

2. Cherokee Nation to invest $400M for new hospital

The Cherokee Nation will replace W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla., with a new $400 million facility.

3. Vanderbilt approved for $144M new hospital, despite opposition

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's plan to build a 42-bed, $144 million hospital in Murfreesboro received approval from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency despite opposition.

4. Mon Health opens neighborhood hospital

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health opened the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall, W.Va., on Dec. 14.

5. Mount Carmel makes plans for 60-bed hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System plans to build a 190,000-square-foot, 60-bed hospital and ambulatory center in Dublin, Ohio.

6. Community Medical Center to invest $600M in campus revamp

Community Medical Center, based in Toms River, N.J., will invest $600 million in a campus revamp that includes a new 300,000-square-foot building that will function as the main hospital.

7. Pikeville Medical Center opens only children's hospital in eastern Kentucky

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center opened the first children's hospital in eastern Kentucky in December.

8. IU Health opens $557M hospital

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health opened its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital to patients Dec. 5.