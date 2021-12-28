Dignity Health plans 144-bed expansion at California hospital

Stockton, Calif.-based Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center is planning an expansion that includes a 331,000-square-foot inpatient acute care hospital facility.

Improvements involve 24 new intensive care unit beds, 120 new acute hospital beds and a new 70-station emergency department, according to a Dec. 28 news release emailed to Becker's.

The plan also includes an expanded operating suite and support spaces, a new center utility plant, additional parking and up to two new heliports.

Outdated buildings will be demolished.

The project is expected to be completed in the next five to seven years.