7 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last month:

1. Marshfield Clinic hospital opening in May receives name

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System named the hospital it's opening in May Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point (Wis.).

2. Essentia Health to tear down old hospital, build new tower in $900M expansion

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will demolish St. Mary's Medical Center and build a 12-story, 942,000-square-foot hospital tower as part of its $900 million project. Dubbed the Vision Northland project, the upgrade will include construction of a hospital, clinic and outpatient surgery center.



3. Christus to build $50M hospital

Christus St. Michael Health System will break ground this year on a Texarkana, Texas-based hospital to be called Christus St. Michael Hospital-West.

4. 2 public Florida health systems challenge Baptist Health bid to build hospital

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida has made a deal to buy 25 acres of land from the city of Sunrise, Fla., to build a hospital, but Fort Lauderdale-based Broward Health is asking the city to delay Baptist Health's deal to allow it to submit a competing proposal.

5. Geisinger opens hospital as part of joint venture with Highmark

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy (Pa.) opened to the public Jan. 10 as part of a joint venture between Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

6. Abrazo Health buys 27 acres for new medical campus

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health acquired 27 acres of land for a new medical office building, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital.

7. Dignity Health plans 144-bed expansion at California hospital

Stockton, Calif.-based Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center is planning an expansion that includes a 331,000-square-foot inpatient acute care hospital.