6 hospitals and care center upgrades, expansions

The following six hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 8:
- Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center wrapped construction on its $7 million emergency department expansion.
- The Damien Center in Indianapolis, a care center for those living with HIV, will triple its size in a $30 million expansion project.
- Fort Mill, S.C.-based Piedmont Medical Center has opened a new 200,000-square-foot hospital to replace its former facility.
- University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley in Harlingen, Texas, has secured funding for its new cancer and surgery center facility.
- Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System plans to build a new hospital next to its Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex in Alexandria, Va.
- Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth has begun an expansion of its Michael Berry Building clinic in Janesville, Wis., which will connect to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville.