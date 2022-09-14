6 hospitals and care center upgrades, expansions

The following six hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 8:

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center wrapped construction on its $7 million emergency department expansion.



The Damien Center in Indianapolis, a care center for those living with HIV, will triple its size in a $30 million expansion project.



Fort Mill, S.C.-based Piedmont Medical Center has opened a new 200,000-square-foot hospital to replace its former facility.



University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley in Harlingen, Texas, has secured funding for its new cancer and surgery center facility.



Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System plans to build a new hospital next to its Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex in Alexandria, Va.



Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth has begun an expansion of its Michael Berry Building clinic in Janesville, Wis., which will connect to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville.