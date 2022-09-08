5 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 5 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 31:

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has submitted a certificate-of-need proposal for an $85.5 million expansion to turn its freestanding emergency room in Harrisburg, N.C., into a satellite hospital.



Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care will expand its emergency department, add two floors and construct a 900-space parking lot.



University of Louisville Health-South Medical Center in Hillview, Ky., is set to begin construction on a $76 million expansion.



Tacoma, Wash.-based Mary Bridge Children's Hospital is constructing a new ambulatory building.



Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital will build a new inpatient and dietary wing.