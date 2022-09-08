5 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Hayley DeSilva -

The following 5 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 31:

  1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has submitted a certificate-of-need proposal for an $85.5 million expansion to turn its freestanding emergency room in Harrisburg, N.C., into a satellite hospital. 

  2. Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care will expand its emergency department, add two floors and construct a 900-space parking lot. 

  3. University of Louisville Health-South Medical Center in Hillview, Ky., is set to begin construction on a $76 million expansion.

  4. Tacoma, Wash.-based Mary Bridge Children's Hospital is constructing a new ambulatory building.

  5. Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital will build a new inpatient and dietary wing.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles