Mary Bridge Children's Hospital updates plans for its $415M project

Tacoma, Wash.-based Mary Bridge Children's Hospital has made changes to its $415 million construction project.

The campus was originally slated to open in late 2024 but will now open in early 2026.

Other updates include construction of a new ambulatory building with specialty clinics, urgent care and behavioral health crisis services. The inpatient hospital square footage will also be reduced from 300,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet.

Parking lot spaces will also be reduced from 1,100 to 800.

A major cause for the delay and change in plans is supply chain and other disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We took this time to reassess our master plans for this once-in-a-generation opportunity and implemented additional feedback from physicians, staff and community members, as well as adjusted designs to reflect trends in medicine such as bringing more services into the outpatient space," Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and Health Network, said in an Aug. 31 news release shared with Becker's. "While this delay is unfortunate, we're confident that it is the best way to improve access to care for the thousands of children who rely on us for their medical needs.”