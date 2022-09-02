Kentucky medical center planning $76M expansion

University of Louisville Health-South Medical Center in Hillview, Ky., is set to begin construction on a $76 million expansion, CBS affiliate WLKY reported Sept. 1.

"There are no inpatient services here in Bullitt County. We are going to bring that to them, and my goal is to truly impact the health care and the health of Bullitt County residents," Dorie Shelburne, UofL Health-South Hospital CEO, told the news station.

In 2020, the hospital had to send 2,000 patients to emergency rooms in other counties due to a lack of inpatient services, the report said.

The expansion will add two floors and approximately 100,000 square feet to the facility, which will be called UofL Health-South Hospital, and 40 inpatient beds, according to the hospital's website. It will also create roughly 150 new staff positions.

Construction is slated to wrap up in fall 2023.