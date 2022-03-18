5 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Five hospital construction projects have been announced or have advanced in the last week, as reported by Becker's.

1. Oklahoma hospital to undergo $150M expansion

Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion of the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17.

2. Cleveland Clinic's $1B London hospital opens this month: 5 details

Cleveland Clinic's $1 billion hospital in London will start seeing patients at the end of March, according to cleveland.com.

3. Florida health system updates timeline for 2 Wellness Villages

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First has updated the timeline of two "Wellness Villages" it plans to build. Construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Business Journal reported March 15.

4. UChicago Medicine secures approval to design $633M cancer center

University of Chicago Medicine received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to begin designing and planning the state's first freestanding cancer center, projected to cost $633 million.

5. Dignity Health breaks ground on $350M Mercy Hospital Bakersfield expansion

San Francisco-based Dignity Health held a March 11 groundbreaking for the building phase of its $350 million renovation of Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif.