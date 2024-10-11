4 hospital expansions worth $1B or more

Health systems across the country are expanding their facilities to accommodate additional patients and services.

Becker's has reported on the following hospital expansion projects costing $1 billion or more since July 23.

1. Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital: $1.8 billion

The nine-year project will replace its current hospital building, which opened in 1979. Trailers used for medical office space will be demolished in 2025, with the new hospital being built at the trailer site beginning in the fall or winter of 2025.

Its emergency department expansion will increase capacity by 30%.

2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health: $2.2 billion

The system broke ground on the project Sept. 12, which includes a 1.2 million-square-foot hospital facility. It will include an ED, a 20-story patient tower with 432 rooms, and 28 operating rooms.

The ED will span 75,000 square feet and include 100 flexible and private treatment spaces. The project will also feature a shared services building, parking structure and central energy hub.

3. Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care: $3 billion

The main campus expansion will include three phases, the first of which includes the construction of a 125-bed patient tower. It will be connected by a bridge to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center: $3.74 billion

The expansion project features a 14-story hospital tower, which will add nearly 1 million square feet to the medical center. This will include new operating rooms and 334 private patient rooms.