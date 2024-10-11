New Jersey hospital's $1.8B expansion: 4 things to know

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital plans to begin its campus expansion by late summer 2025 as part of its $1.8 billion project, TAPinto Newark reported Oct. 11.

Here are four key updates on the project.

1. The current facility is half the size it should be for the number of patients it accommodates, its CEO said at a city council meeting.

President and CEO Ed Jimenez spoke about the nine-year project to replace the hospital building at an Oct. 8 meeting, according to TAPinto.

2. Trailers being used for medical office space will be demolished in the summer or fall of 2025.

The medical space will be reestablished somewhere else on campus. The new hospital will be built at the trailer location in the fall or winter, according to the current plans Mr. Jimenez shared.

3. UH plans to complete the emergency department expansion by 2025.

The construction will increase capacity by 30%, Mr. Jimenez said.

4. New Jersey has appropriated $245 million for the project.

It is also working with the hospital to plan for long-term funding, TAPinto reported.