Cooper University Health Care expansion cost grows to $3B

Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care is moving forward with a $3 billion expansion of its main campus, set to break ground this month.

The three-phase effort, first announced in late 2022 with an initial price tag of $2 billion, aims to transform the health system's flagship campus. The first phase will include the construction of a new patient tower, which will be connected via a bridge to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper. Groundbreaking for the tower is expected this month.

Cooper has entered a joint venture with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and construction manager Torcon to oversee the project, according to a Sept. 9 news release shared with Becker's. The Carpenters union will oversee construction, focusing on developing strategies to prioritize hiring Camden residents, promoting workforce diversity and recruiting for apprenticeship programs.

"This innovative agreement with the Carpenters Union and our construction manager will result in tangible benefits and jobs for residents in the City of Camden," Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care, said in a news release. "As Cooper continues to grow, we will continue to ensure opportunities for Camden residents."

In addition to the expansion, Cooper has broadened its reach through the acquisition of Cape May, N.J.-based Cape Regional Health System. The health system now includes two hospitals with more than 900 beds, 130 ambulatory sites, and nearly 11,000 employees, with projected revenue exceeding $2.2 billion annually.