4 delayed hospital construction projects

Four hospital construction projects have recently battled delays due to theft, supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Theft could delay Arkansas hospital opening

Construction on De Queen, Ark.-based Sevier County Medical Center could be delayed after a break-in at the facility March 31 in which installed copper lines and other items and tools were stolen. The hospital was scheduled to open in September, according to an April 1 Sevier County Medical Center news release shared on Facebook.

2. Building costs balloon for Centura hospital; opening delayed till next year

Because of supply chain disruptions, the opening date for Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new hospital has been pushed back until July 2023, and the cost of building has increased from $150 million to almost $170 million, The Gazette reported April 4.

Originally named St. Clare Hospital, the Colorado Springs facility will now be called St. Francis Hospital-Interquest, a name that dates to a hospital built in the city in 1887.

3. Florida health system updates timeline for 2 Wellness Villages

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First has updated the timeline of two "Wellness Villages" it plans to build. Construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando Business Journal reported March 15.

The Wellness Village in Merritt Island, Fla., is set to break ground in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2025, according to Health First's website. The Wellness Village in Melbourne, Fla., will break ground in 2023 and is slated for completion in 2024.

4. Altru resumes construction of $380M hospital after COVID-19 delay

Altru Health System has resumed construction on its $380 million hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., after it was paused because of COVID-19 problems, the Grand Forks Herald reported March 4. The hospital is now expected to be completed in 2024.