4 delayed hospital construction projects

Supply chain issues, inflation and capital costs caused hospitals in Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey and Virginia to delay or scrap expansion plans.
Here are four health system’s delaying or scrapping expansion plans:
- Groundbreaking on Northern Arizona Healthcare’s $800 million Flagstaff project was pushed back to February.
- Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is delaying the opening of its new $868 million hospital project until April 2024. The new opening date will allow more time for training clinicians.
- Stuart, Va.-based Foresight Health now plans to open its new hospital by the end of the year after facing setbacks due to supply chain issues and a shortage of contractors.
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health scrapped a $180 million orthopedics project as the health system evaluated its capital commitments.