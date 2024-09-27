3 rural hospitals on the horizon

Between 2020 and March, 36 rural hospitals across the U.S. have closed. Hundreds of others are at immediate risk of closure because of financial difficulties.

However, at least three critical access and rural hospitals are in the works, Becker's has reported since July 11.

1. Adena Fayette Medical Center in Fayette County, Ohio

The critical access hospital will replace the current facility in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Construction is set to begin in 2025 and the hospital is set to open in 2027, according to Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System. The facility will enhance OB-GYN, surgical and orthopedics services and include a dedicated trauma room and progressive care unit.

2. Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton, Md.

The $540 million rural hospital will be University of Maryland Shore Regional Health's largest facility. The 147-bed hospital will include seven operating rooms, 27 emergency department treatment bays and neuroscience, orthopedics and women's services.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2028.

3. Freeman Southeast Kansas Hospital in Frontenac

The $168 million, 50-bed facility will include an emergency department, intensive care unit, outpatient and inpatient surgery, maternity and pediatrics.

Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System announced the name and location of the hospital in July.

In 2023, 58% of rural hospitals in Kansas were at risk of closure, according to a news release from Freeman Health System.