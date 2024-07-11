Rural Maryland hospital 1 step closer to construction

Site preparation and pre-construction on University of Maryland Shore Regional Health's largest hospital will begin later in July.

The July 10 rate application approval from the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission was the final step in the regulatory process, according to a news release from the Easton, Md.-based health system.

The $540 million-Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton will include 147 beds, seven operating rooms, 27 emergency department treatment bays, a helipad, and neuroscience, orthopedics and women's services.

It will also hold centers for birthing, cardiac intervention, acute inpatient rehabilitation and acute inpatient behavioral health.

Being able to provide all necessary services in a 2,000-square-mile rural community and continuing to thrive as a health system have been among the main challenges in this project, Ken Kozel, president and CEO of UM SRH, told Becker's.

Since January 2005, 192 rural hospitals across the country have downsized or closed. Support from local and state officials as well as collaboration with community members has been vital to the project, Mr. Kozel said.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and conclude in 2028.

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is part of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.