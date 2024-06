States with the most rural hospital closures in the past 20 years

Since January 2005, 192 rural hospitals have closed or converted, according to data compiled by the University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Of those hospitals, 105 have completely closed, and 87 have converted, meaning the facilities no longer provide inpatient services, but continue to provide some services, such as primary care, skilled nursing care or long-term care. Since 2020, 36 hospitals have closed or converted. Find the list here.

Here are the states along with their number of rural hospital closures or conversions since 2005:

Alabama

Closure: 5

Conversion: 2

Alaska

Closure: 1

Arkansas

Closure: 2

Arizona

Closure: 2

Conversion: 2

California

Closure: 3

Conversion: 6

Florida

Closure: 4

Conversion: 4

Georgia

Closure: 2

Conversion: 7

Illinois

Closure: 1

Conversion: 3

Indiana

Closure: 2

Conversion: 2

Iowa

Closure: 1

Kansas

Closure: 5

Conversion: 5

Kentucky

Closure: 4

Louisiana

Closure: 2

Maine

Closure: 2

Conversion: 1

Maryland

Closure: 1

Michigan

Closure: 2

Conversion: 2

Minnesota

Closure: 3

Conversion: 3

Mississippi

Closure: 3

Conversion: 3

Missouri

Closure: 9

Conversion: 1

Nebraska

Closure: 2

Nevada

Closure: 1

Conversion: 1

New Jersey

Closure: 1

New Mexico

Closure: 1

New York

Closure: 3

Conversion: 2

North Carolina

Closure: 6

Conversion: 6

North Dakota

Conversion: 1

Ohio

Closure: 1

Conversion: 2

Oklahoma

Closure: 5

Conversion: 3

Pennsylvania

Closure: 3

Conversion: 3

South Carolina

Conversion: 4

South Dakota

Closure: 2

Conversion: 1

Tennessee

Closure: 7

Conversion: 8

Texas

Closure: 14

Conversion: 11

Virginia

Closure: 1

Conversion: 1

Washington

Conversion: 1

West Virginia

Closure: 3

Conversion: 2

Wisconsin

Closure: 1