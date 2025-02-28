$1B in OhioHealth expansion projects underway: 4 things to know

Columbus-based OhioHealth has more than $1 billion in projects underway — including the construction of a new women's health center — to address growing care needs.

Here are four things to know:

1. OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, a 1,059-bed teaching hospital, will add a 60,000-square-foot women's health center set to open in 2027, according to a Feb. 28 health system news release.

The facility will include 185 inpatient beds, new operating rooms, OB-GYN care, and labor, delivery and recovery rooms.

2. OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus will open a 33,000-square-foot primary care center in early March with more than 50 patient rooms. The project is part of a $400 million expansion, with the second phase focusing on a seven-story trauma center set to open in 2028.

3. An expansion to add inpatient and critical care capacity at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital is scheduled for completion in 2030.

4. OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville recently began the second phase of a $10 million facility upgrade to enhance patient care. The project will consolidate pre- and postsurgical and post-anesthesia care unit areas into a single unit to address capacity challenges and standardize patient flow, hospital President Casey Liddy previously told Becker's.

"Whether a patient is going home the same day or being admitted postsurgery, the design ensures a consistent experience," Mr. Liddy said.