How 1 OhioHealth hospital is enhancing continuity of care

OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, part of Columbus-based OhioHealth, has invested $10 million in facility upgrades to enhance patient care.

The first phase of the project, which launched in spring 2024, included adding a new operating room and upgrading existing operating rooms. The second phase, which began Jan. 27, focuses on expanding the hospital's waiting rooms and pre- and post-surgery areas, including private patient rooms.

The project will also consolidate pre- and post-surgery and post-anesthesia care unit areas into a single unit to address capacity challenges and standardize patient flow, regardless of acuity or type of procedure, hospital President Casey Liddy told Becker's.

"Whether a patient is going home the same day or being admitted post-surgery, the design ensures a consistent experience," Mr. Liddy said.

Bringing the teams together in a single unit is designed to facilitate shared decision-making and staffing flexibility, and enhance patients' continuity of care.

"Patients will experience more consistency in the associates caring for them, which will have a positive impact by decreasing the number of times handoff communication occurs during their stay," Mr. Liddy said.