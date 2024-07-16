OhioHealth to expand hospital, add 200 jobs

OhioHealth launched an ambitious expansion plan to Dublin (Ohio) Methodist Hospital to add inpatient and critical care capacity.

"We are extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to expand our hospital and provide even more exceptional care within," said Cherie Smith, president of OhioHealth’s Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial Hospitals. "The team at Dublin Methodist has an amazing reputation and we want to create even more space for them to provide exceptional care for our patients."

The addition will create 200 permanent clinical jobs at the hospital, plus hundreds of construction jobs. Dublin Methodist has 92 acute care beds; the new project will add patient beds and services while leaving room for future growth. The hospital has a goal of becoming a Level III Trauma Center with the American College of Surgeons.

OhioHealth will fund the project through philanthropic donations, community support and capital investments. The health system plans to begin construction in late 2026 and complete the project in early 2030.