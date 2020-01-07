Merck innovation fund joins Cigna, Celgene in $28M precision medicine AI funding

GNS Healthcare, a startup developing artificial intelligence-powered precision medicine technology, announced on Jan. 7 an extension of its Series D funding round following an investment from the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund.

The latest infusion brings the total raised in the round to $28 million. The Series D was initially announced in July, with investors including Cigna Ventures, Celgene, Amgen Ventures and several others contributing a total of $23 million.

GNS Healthcare will use the increased funding to advance the development of its software. The startup uses AI predict patient responses to various treatments, then shares the resulting data with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health plan partners to aid in drug discovery and match patients to the most effective treatments.

