A sampling of U.S. hospitals and healthcare sites where employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as reported in October:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. This webpage will be updated throughout the month.

Washington state

An employee at Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., tested positive for COVID-19, goskagit.com reported Oct. 2. Hospital officials said a patient who had contact with that worker also tested positive, according to the report.

Connecticut

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., told Becker's Hospital Review Oct. 2 that it would test 80 employees from three departments amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. The hospital did not provide a specific number of infected employees but said several tested positive in the past month. Seven patients had tested positive as of Oct. 2.

Massachusetts

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital continues to battle a cluster of COVID-19 cases in two of its medical-surgical units. On Oct. 2, the hospital reported that 37 employees and 13 patients related to the cluster had tested positive.

Missouri

Dane Henry, the CEO of Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo., tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came as regional cases surged, according to a letter cited by LakeExpo.

