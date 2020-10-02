Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to test 80 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., said it will test 80 employees from three departments amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The L+M Hospital Health Care Workers Union, AFT Connecticut Local 5123, has linked the outbreak to nine healthcare support staff cases, according to The Day. The hospital did not provide a specific number of infected employees but said some employees have tested positive, and seven patients had tested positive as of Oct. 2.

"In the past month, several employees at L+M Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 which unfortunately is consistent with the uptick that we are seeing statewide as schools and other locations reopen," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review. "We expect to identify a handful of employees who test positive on an ongoing basis. Those who don't follow masking and social distancing guidelines are more likely to become infected and, unfortunately, they can spread the virus when coming to work."

The hospital is testing 80 employees as a cautionary measure and is requiring employees to take two temperature checks daily. Employees are not allowed at work if they are symptomatic.

Visitors also are going through a screening process before being allowed in the hospital, said Lawrence + Memorial. This includes a temperature check as well as a symptom and travel questionnaire.

All patients who test positive for COVID-19 receive care on COVID-designated floors, the hospital said

The union has placed blame on Lawrence + Memorial amid the outbreak due to what it sees as a failure to adequately protect workers, according to The Day. The hospital says it continues to follow appropriate quarantining, cleaning and contact tracing protocols.

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital is not the only Connecticut hospital that has dealt with a recent outbreak. An outbreak also occurred in September at Hartford HealthCare's Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn. That outbreak was linked to Three Rivers Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Norwich.

