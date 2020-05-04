VA healthcare staff COVID-19 cases reach 2,259

A total of 2,259 healthcare staff with the Department of Veterans Affairs had tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 1, according to VA data provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

The VA healthcare staff COVID-19 cases represent less than 1 percent of the Veterans Health Administration workforce. They are primarily in New York but include VA facilities across the U.S.

As of May 1, 23 VA medical center employees have died due to complications from COVID-19, the department said. The employees worked at VA medical centers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Detroit, Indianapolis, Houston, Reno, Nev., Shreveport, La., New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Fla., Denver, Boston, Northport, N.Y., the District of Columbia, New Orleans, New Jersey, Loma Linda, Calif., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and the Los Angeles area.

The VA said six of the employee deaths were in Reno and Indianapolis. Eighteen of the employees did not care directly for patients.

The department did not release additional information, citing privacy concerns.

