University Hospitals to launch COVID-19 antibody testing for front-line workers

University Hospitals in Cleveland said it will begin testing 10,000 front-line workers, employees and first responders for COVID-19 antibodies.

"Our commitment to the health and safety of our caregivers, including our EMS and public safety community, has been unwavering," Eric Beck, DO, COO of University Hospitals, said in a news release. "Offering this antibody testing to this at-risk population is another way we can help keep them informed and empowered to continue to care for our community."

The health system will do antibody testing in multiple categories — those who were asymptomatic and weren't tested; were symptomatic and weren't tested; tested negative for COVID-19; or tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing results will be used to determine how many essential employees have been infected, University Hospitals said. The results will also help provide a better understanding of test methods. However, the health system said it won't use the results to allow people to return to work or for personal protective equipment distribution changes.

