5 hospitals offering antibody testing to employees

As the U.S. continues to track the spread of COVID-19, some hospitals and health systems have announced COVID-19 antibody testing for employees.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's editorial team.

1. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health announced April 14 that it is offering to test employees' blood as part of a study of COVID-19 antibodies. The health system said the study aims to determine how many people among Beaumont's 38,000 employees and thousands of affiliates have COVID-19 antibodies and never reported symptoms.

2. University Hospitals in Cleveland said April 29 it will begin testing 10,000 front-line workers, employees and first responders for COVID-19 antibodies. The health system will do antibody testing in multiple categories — those who were asymptomatic and weren't tested; were symptomatic and weren't tested; tested negative for COVID-19; or tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center started offering COVID-19 antibody testing to employees on April 29, according to the Olean Times Herald. Both hospitals are part of the Upper Allegheny Health System, a member of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

4. Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health will start offering COVID-19 antibody testing to its 7,200 employees on May 1, according to Hawaii News Now. The testing is being conducted through a partnership with Clinical Labs of Hawaii.

