'There's virtually a job for anyone': Lifespan CEO aims to fill 2,400 jobs

Following the rejection and subsequent withdrawal of its merger proposal with Care New England, Lifespan is shifting its focus to filling the 2,400 vacant positions it has across its system, Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, told WPRI March 10.

"It's across the board," Dr. Babineau said. "If you've got a high school education, if you've got a college education, if you've got a nursing degree, if you've got a pharmacy degree — we've got job openings everywhere. … There's virtually a job for anyone who wants one."

The merger between the two systems — both based in Providence, R.I. — would have created an integrated academic health system in partnership with Brown University. The Federal Trade Commission and state Attorney General Peter Neronha opposed the deal due to concerns it would raise costs, as it would give the combined system control over eight of the state's 13 hospitals.

In addition to filling vacant roles at Lifespan, Dr. Babineau told WPRI he also wants to make current employees feel valued. The system recently launched an initiative where 27 Lifespan employees will share their experiences on television, radio, websites and social media.

He believes Lifespan is in a financial position to remain independent for a while due to its size and strong balance sheet, he added.

Care New England, however, is much smaller and has been struggling financially. It has received offers from other organizations, including a $550 million offer from financial turnaround company StoneBridge Healthcare.

