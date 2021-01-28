Oregon healthcare workers stuck in snowstorm give expiring vaccines to strangers

Oregon healthcare workers who were stuck in traffic during a snowstorm set up an impromptu COVID-19 vaccination clinic Jan. 26 to administer leftover Moderna doses to strangers before the shots expired, The Washington Post reported.

Michael Weber, Josephine County's public health director, and his team of 20 Josephine County Public Health personnel were traveling back to Grants Pass, Ore., to administer their last doses when a snowstorm stopped traffic on Highway 199, which was closed because of a car accident. They had been at a vaccination event at the Illinois Valley High School in Cave Junction, Ore., and their six remaining Moderna doses would likely expire before the group made it to their destination.

That's when Mr. Weber "decided to start going door-to-door, car-to-car, offering" the vaccine, he told the Post Jan. 27.

Josephine County tweeted that the leftover doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff's Office employee who didn't make it to the clinic at Illinois Valley High School and was traveling back to Grants Pass.

Mr. Weber said "it was one of the coolest operations he'd been a part of," the county tweeted.

