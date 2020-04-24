More than half of US workforce has lost a job or income due to COVID-19, poll finds

More than half of those who were working on Feb. 1 said they have since lost a job, hours or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The poll, conducted April 15-20 among a nationally representative sample of 1,202 adults, found 26 percent of those who were working on Feb. 1 had since lost a job; 21 percent had hours reduced;13 percent had taken a pay cut; and 7 percent had been furloughed.

Fifty-two percent of full-time workers and 76 percent of part-time workers said they lost a job, had hours reduced, had taken a pay cut or had been furloughed. Sixteen percent said they had a spouse or partner who lost a job, had hours reduced, had taken a pay cut or had been furloughed.

The poll findings highlight the nation's unemployment level amid the public health crisis. The latest data from the U.S. Labor Department, released April 23, shows 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. That is down 810,000 from the previous week.

