Louisiana Hospital Association creates fund to help hospital workers affected by Hurricane Laura

The Louisiana Hospital Association Research and Education Foundation has established a fund for hospital employees affected by Hurricane Laura, the association announced Sept. 9.

The Louisiana Care Fund aims to provide relief for those who experienced significant property loss or personal hardship due to the Category 4 storm.

"Louisiana hospital employees braved a destructive Category 4 hurricane in the midst of a pandemic, and they remained on the front lines during a mandatory evacuation to save patients' lives before, during and after the storm," association President and CEO Paul Salles said in a news release. "These hospital heroes, who show extraordinary compassion and commitment every day and during crises, must now begin to rebuild their own lives, and our hope is that this fund will provide a little extra relief."

Hurricane Laura made landfall in the U.S. on Aug. 27 and significantly affected Lake Charles, La., and surrounding areas.

More information about the fund and donating is available here.

More articles on workforce:

42% of nurses have run out of PPE & 4 other survey findings

Where hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19: September

75,300 healthcare jobs added in August; hospitals see job growth slow

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.