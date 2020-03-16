How states are boosting healthcare staffs to combat coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, states have stepped in to increase staffing as needed at healthcare facilities.

In Colorado, state regulators will allow medical professionals who are licensed to practice in other states to immediately be licensed in Colorado, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Gov. Jared Polis said March 13 that the state already had contracted to have dozens of out-of-state nurses arrive March 16 to help with the most affected Colorado communities. He said he has also asked former healthcare workers to consider returning to their work to reduce the burden in case employees come down with the virus, according to Colorado Public Radio.

"Part of the issue is, as healthcare workers are diagnosed, they will be out of the workforce for 14 days, so we need to backfill those positions," the governor told Colorado Public Radio.

New York has taken a similar approach. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said March 12 the state is asking former physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals to touch base with former employers and offer to work on-call in case of staffing shortages. The governor said the state health department would accelerate recertification for former physicians and nurses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The governor said the state is also identifying National Guard medics for reserve staffing and working with medical schools to identify potential reserve healthcare workers.

Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Idaho are also issuing temporary licenses for out-of-state nurses or other medical professionals to boost staffing amid the pandemic.

More articles on workforce issues:

5 states with surge of coronavirus-related job openings

Where hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus

Employers adjust sick-leave policies as coronavirus spreads

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.