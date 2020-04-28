How 5 hospitals are helping employees handle workforce stress

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are taking steps to ensure employees' well-being and help them manage stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is how five organizations are responding:

1. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y., and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health told Newsday they created or expanded employee assistance programs to connect workers with therapists, chaplains and social workers.

2. Stony Brook University Hospital said it also established a helpline for COVID-19 response, which is open to all healthcare workers, whether they are from the hospital or not.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health has a peer support program to help employees through the pandemic, Banner Senior Risk Manager Eileen Fernstrom told TV station KGUN. She said front-line staff may hop on virtual calls daily to express fears, emotions and feelings.

4. St. Louis-based Ascension on April 20 outlined resources the health system is making available to its 160,000 employees, including an associate prayer request page and a calendar that allows workers to invite others and attend prayers, group meditations and reflection events.

More articles on workforce:

New York expands COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers, allows pharmacists to conduct tests

New York City to hire 1,000 healthcare workers to track COVID-19 spread

3 states most at risk of respiratory therapist shortages

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.